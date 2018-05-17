Register
17:08 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen on a screen during election rallies a few days before the general election in Baalbeck, Lebanon, May 1, 2018

    US Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions Aim to Meddle in Lebanese Gov't Formation – Lawmaker

    © REUTERS / Hasan Abdallah
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) - New US sanctions imposed on Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement aim to interfere in the formation of the country’s government, as well as in its policy, Lebanese parliament lawmaker and member of Hezbollah Walid Sukkari told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "The resistance movement [Hezbollah] is Lebanon’s main force that opposes the US-Zionist project. And the movement is under attack from different directions … [The task of the United States and the European Union] is to create obstacles during the formation of a new government and to meddle in its work," Sukkari stated.

    According to the lawmaker, Washington and its allies are imposing sanctions following a failure of anti-Shiite parties to win the majority of parliament seats during the last election, which took place in the country on May 6.

    READ MORE: Hezbollah: Last Week's Missile Attack — Response to Israeli Aggression in Syria

    Sukkari also said that the United States was trying to adopt a new UN Security Council resolution like the one which in 2004 obliged Syria, Hezbollah’s ally, to withdraw its troops from Lebanon, the presence of which was legitimized by Beirut.

    "All such actions are aimed to create disorder in Lebanon through posing obstacles for the government’s formation until the difference between Hezbollah’s political and military wings will not be eliminated," he said, adding that the party is considering a possible response.

    European Investment Bank Luxembourg
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Palauenc05 / European Investment Bank Luxembourg
    EU May Use EIB to Help European Companies in Iran Amid US Sanctions - Belgian PM
    In 1995, the United States designated Iran-backed Shiite Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. On Wednesday, Washington added Hezbollah’s Shura Council [the group’s major decision-making body] members – Husayn Khalil, Ibrahim Sayyid, and Muhammad Yazbak — in its sanction list.

    On May 6, Lebanon held its first general election since 2009. Within the nine-year period, the nation's parliament extended its mandate three times under the pretext of political instability. On May 7, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said that a new government would unite the army, the Lebanese people, and the Hezbollah resistance.

    Related:

    Guterres Says Expects No Proposals on Anti-Iranian Sanctions at UNSC
    US Sanctions on Tehran to Have No Effect on Russia-Iran Deals - Iran Lawmaker
    EU Mulls Options to Shield Businesses in Iran, Counter US Sanctions
    Fear of Sanctions: EU Companies Scramble to Freeze Ties With Iran
    Tags:
    sanctions, Hezbollah, United States, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Мужчины играют в футбол в пустыне Khor Al Adaid в Дохе
    State of Qatar: Where Skyscrapers Meet Desert
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse