12:23 GMT +326 May 2018
    Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah speaks on a screen via a video link during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the death of Hezbollah top commander, Mustafa Badreddine, who was killed in an explosion in Damascus, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 14, 2018

    Hezbollah Leader Says Israel Enters Lebanese Airspace Every Day – Reports

    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    Middle East
    0 20

    In a speech, marking 18 years since Israeli forces’ withdrawal from southern Lebanon, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah reportedly said that the movement doesn’t seek war with the Jewish state, but would “assuredly win” if a war were to break out.

    Several Israeli media reported that Nasrallah said that “every day the Israeli enemy enters our airspace,” while speaking about Tel Aviv’s alleged Friday attack on Syria from Lebanese airspace overnight.

    READ MORE: Israel First to Conduct Attacks With F-35 Jets — Air Force on Syria Strike

    Hezbollah fighter looks toward Syria while standing in the fields of the Lebanese border village of Brital, Lebanon. (File)
    © AP Photo / Bassem Mroue
    Pullout of Iranian Forces, Hezbollah Units From Syria Out of Question - Damascus
    Hezbollah leader’s comments came shortly after a Syrian conflict-monitoring group claimed Israel carried out strikes against the Dabaa airbase in central Syria. According to the group, sounds of blasts were heard near the military airport, which is located about 20 kilometers southwest of Homs province.

    Syrian state media SANA reported, citing a military source that the Syrian Air defense intercepted a “missile aggression” on a military airfield in Homs province. Some Lebanese media outlets reported that several Israeli warplanes were seen flying over Lebanon’s airspace.

    READ MORE: Israel Ready to Adopt Measures to Prevent Iran From Gaining Foothold in Syria

    On Wednesday night, Israel Television News showed pictures of an Israeli F-35 stealth fighter flying over Beirut after the country’s Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin had said that the Jewish state became the first country in the world to carry out an “operational attack” with the new fifth-generation fighter jet.

    The Israel Defense Forces Spokesman’s Office said the military was not behind the release of the images, emphasizing that they were not supposed to be published, Haaretz reported.

    READ MORE: WATCH Syrian Army Strikes Daesh Positions With Golan-1000 Rocket System

    The reported airstrike came two weeks after a major skirmish between Israel, Syria and Iran when the Israeli Air Force had fired dozens of missiles at what it described as Iranian targets in Syria after 20 rockets had allegedly been launched by Tehran at the IDF positions in the Israeli-held Golan Heights.

