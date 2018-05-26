Hezbollah Leader Says Israel Enters Lebanese Airspace Every Day – Reports

Several Israeli media reported that Nasrallah said that “every day the Israeli enemy enters our airspace,” while speaking about Tel Aviv’s alleged Friday attack on Syria from Lebanese airspace overnight.
Syrian state media SANA reported, citing a military source that the Syrian Air defense intercepted a “missile aggression” on a military airfield in Homs province. Some Lebanese media outlets reported that several Israeli warplanes were seen flying over Lebanon’s airspace.
On Wednesday night, Israel Television News showed pictures of an Israeli F-35 stealth fighter flying over Beirut after the country’s Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin had said that the Jewish state became the first country in the world to carry out an “operational attack” with the new fifth-generation fighter jet.
Israeli F-35 over Beirut. via @ndvori pic.twitter.com/8iR6TR6yHC— Tal Inbar (@inbarspace) 23 мая 2018 г.
The Israel Defense Forces Spokesman’s Office said the military was not behind the release of the images, emphasizing that they were not supposed to be published, Haaretz reported.
The reported airstrike came two weeks after a major skirmish between Israel, Syria and Iran when the Israeli Air Force had fired dozens of missiles at what it described as Iranian targets in Syria after 20 rockets had allegedly been launched by Tehran at the IDF positions in the Israeli-held Golan Heights.
