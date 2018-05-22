Israel First to Conduct Attacks With F-35 Jets - Air Force on Syria Strike

The commander of the Israeli Air Force has declared that Israel became the first country in the world to carry out an attack using the US-manufactured F-35 stealth fighter.

"We are flying the F-35 all over the Middle East and have already attacked twice on two different fronts," Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, chief of the Israel's Air Force, was quoted as saying by Israeli media.

Norkin made this statement during his appearance at the the IAF Senior Air Force Conference in Herzilya, and while showing a picture of one Israeli F-35 flying over the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

He also claimed that over 100 surface-to-air missiles were fired at Israeli warplanes conducting missions in Syria.

