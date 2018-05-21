'Explosions' Heard South of Syrian Capital of Damascus - Reports

The Syrian government has yet to comment on the unverified reports, which have surfaced in Arab and Israeli media.

Explosions were heard on Saturday night south of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Israeli media reported, citing Sky News in Arabic. According to the media outlet, the blast took place near a security facility allegedly "used by Iranian forces."

While the reports have yet to be verified, Damascus hasn't also issued a statement, commenting on the claims.

The reported blasts take place less than two weeks after the Israeli Air Force hit dozens of what it described as Iranian targets in Syria after 20 rockets had been fired at the IDF positions in Golan Heights, which had been occupied by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981. The international community has not recognized Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights.

Israeli relations with Iran have been escalated, with Israeli officials repeatedly saying that the Jewish state would not allow Iran to turn Syria into its military foothold, and Tehran refuting the claims, while admitting sending exclusively military advisors to the country in order to help Damascus fight terrorism.

