Hezbollah: Last Week's Missile Attack - Response to Israeli Aggression in Syria

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated that last week's attack on the territory of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights marked the start of a "completely new stage," Reuters reported.

According to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, 55 missiles were launched from Syrian territory into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

As Israel has previously reported, 20 of them were shot down by its Iron Dome defense system.

Last week Israel Defense Forces warplanes raided alleged Iranian positions in Syria, firing dozens of rockets into the Syrian territory in response to a bombardment of what Israel claimed were Iranian rockets.

Responding to Israeli accusations, the Iranian National Security and Foreign Policy Parliament's Committee stated that Tehran had nothing to do with the airstrikes on Israel.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 28 Israeli F-15 and F-16 fighter jets carried out the strikes, with more than 60 air-to-ground missiles fired over several parts of Syria, half of them being downed. Israel also fired more than 10 tactical ground-to-ground missiles.

Russia said that the situation with the Israeli attack in Syria raised concerns and called on all parties for restraint.

Hezbollah is a Lebanon-based Shia movement founded in the 1980s, which has repeatedly been engaged in military conflicts with Israel. The group supports incumbent Syrian President Bashar Assad, who is a representative of the Alawites, a Syrian Shia minority. The group is designated by the United States, Israel and several Arab countries as a terrorist organization. The European Union has designated Hezbollah's military wing as a terrorist entity.