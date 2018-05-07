Israel Vows to 'Eliminate' Assad if He Keeps Letting Iran Operate From Syria

Israel has repeatedly voiced concern over alleged Iranian military presence in Syria and claimed that the Islamic Republic has been building a base in the country, while Tehran has strongly refuted the accusations. However, Iran has admitted sending military advisors to Syria in order to help Damascus fight terrorists.

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz has alleged that Israel was willing to "eliminate" Syrian President Bashar Assad if the latter continued to "allow Iran to operate" from his country.

"It's unacceptable that Assad sits quietly in his palace and rebuild his regime while allowing Syria to be turned into a base for attacks on Israel," Steinitz said as quoted by Ynet.

The minister claimed that while so far Israel hasn't gotten involved in the Syrian conflict, it is willing to topple the Syrian government.

"If Assad lets Iran turn Syria into a military base against us, to attack us from Syrian territory, he should know that will be the end of him," Steinitz said.

This development takes place only a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his country won’t tolerate alleged Iranian military presence on its northern borders, even if it means resorting to military actions.

Netanyahu claimed that in recent months the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been sending modern weaponry to Syria, including drones, air defense systems and ground-to-surface missiles.