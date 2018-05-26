WATCH Syrian Army Strikes Daesh Positions With Golan-1000 Rocket System

The Syrian Arab Army dealt a serious blow at Daesh’s defensive lines as it launched its new rocket system, called the Golan-1000, against terrorists.

As a video shows, the Syrian army’s Golan 1000 Improvised Rocket Assisted Munition (IRAM) shelled Daesh’s* defense lines a few hours before they agreed to ground arms and to surrender their last strongholds in the Yarmouk Camp, Al Hajar Al Aswad and al-Tadamon.

Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation reported that the Arab army was liberating Muhayam al-Yarmouk district in Damascus from Daesh militants.

"As a result of a joint operation of our armed forces and allies, Al Hajar Al Aswad and the surrounding territories have been completely liberated from terrorists," the Syrian army said in a statement.

The Yarmouk camp was established in 1957 near Damascus to host Palestinian refugees. Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria, the camp has become a stronghold of terrorists; an anti-terrorist operation in the camp was announced in April.

*Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.