Register
14:49 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Golan-1000 missile system

    WATCH Syrian Army Roll Out New Secret Golan-1000 Rocket System

    © Photo: Youtube / Хоттей
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2381

    Built on a T-72 tank chassis, the new rocket system has already been put into service with the Syrian Army's 4th Armored Division and participated in its counterterrorism operations throughout the country.

    Presumably called the Golan-1000 out of reference to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the new rocket system carries three massive 500 mm rounds, each packed with 500 kg of high-explosive fragmentation ammunition.

    As the video showing off the system demonstrates, the vehicle's launch system is operated remotely using a simple control pad. 

    Other verified information about the system is scarce, but the Golan-1000 is presumed to be a short-range launcher meant to defeat enemy fortifications, vehicles and manpower. The vehicle has already been dubbed an "improvised TOS-1" or "rocket monster" by some observers.

    The heavy self-propelled artillery system is believed to have already been used against militants in the southern outskirts of Damascus. A video published by Ruptly in late April was said to feature the Golan-1000 firing off rounds into Hajar al-Aswad district, south of Damascus, where Daesh* forces were holed up.

    A Syrian government forces' MiG-23 fighter-bomber drops a payload during a reported air strike in the rebel-held area of Qabun, east of the capital Damascus, on May 6, 2017.
    © AFP 2018 / AMER ALMOHIBANY
    Syrian Army is One of the Strongest Forces in Middle East, Will Retaliate Against Israel – Iranian Official
    The 4th Armored Division, also known as the Syrian military's "armored special forces" has engaged in over a dozen battles across the country over the course of its seven-year foreign-backed civil war. The unit participated in the siege of Daraa, the battle of Aleppo, the defense of Damascus, and the battle of Harasta.

    The Golan Heights are a 1,800 square km strip of Syrian territory occupied by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed in 1981. The UN Security Council condemned the annexation of the region and called the decision to impose Israeli "laws, jurisdiction and administration" over the territory "null and void and without international legal effect." In 2016, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel would never return the Golan Heights to Syria.

    *A terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    Syrian Army is One of the Strongest Forces in Middle East – Iranian Official
    Syrian Army Troops Discover Huge Terrorist Weapons Cache in East Ghouta
    WATCH Video of Heavy Arms Reportedly Handed Over to Syrian Army in Homs
    Syrian Army Plans to Split Daesh-Held Southern Districts of Damascus in 2 Parts
    Tags:
    rocket system, Golan-1000, Syrian Arab Army, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse