15:31 GMT +302 June 2018
    A Palestinian man uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip east of Khan Yunis on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem

    Ankara Condemns US for Vetoing UN Resolution on Violence in Gaza

    Middle East
    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin condemned on Saturday Washington's decision to veto the UN Security Council Resolution regarding the protection of the Palestinians amid increasing violence in the Gaza Strip.

    "There is no surprise that the US administration vetoed the resolution dedicated to the protection of the Palestinians. This step proves again that they side with force, not with the truth," Kalin said on Twitter.

    On Friday, the United States was the only nation to vote against a Kuwaiti-authored draft resolution condemning Israel for the violence in Gaza, vetoing it as a permanent UN Security Council member. Ten nations voted for that resolution, with four abstaining.

    READ MORE: Female Volunteer Medic Reportedly Killed in Clashes During Gaza Protests

    Palestinian protestors are seen next to the border fence between Israel, on the Gaza side of the border May 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Israeli Army Braces for New Protests on Gaza Border in Wake of Fire Exchange
    The situation on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip has significantly deteriorated over the past several months. Palestinian rallies, which started as the Great March of Return on March 30 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian exodus after the creation of the Israeli state, escalated after the United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem.

    The Israeli side used lethal arms to suppress the rallies citing security concerns and putting the blame for the escalation on Hamas radical movement. Since the start of the protests, dozens of Palestinians were killed and thousands injured.

