Ankara Condemns US for Vetoing UN Resolution on Violence in Gaza

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin condemned on Saturday Washington's decision to veto the UN Security Council Resolution regarding the protection of the Palestinians amid increasing violence in the Gaza Strip.

"There is no surprise that the US administration vetoed the resolution dedicated to the protection of the Palestinians. This step proves again that they side with force, not with the truth," Kalin said on Twitter.

ABD yönetiminin, Filistin halkının korunmasına ilişkin tasarıyı veto etmesi şaşırtıcı değil.

Bu, haklının değil, güçlünün yanında olduklarını bir kez daha teyit ediyor.

Filistin halkı ve Kudüs yalnız değildir. Haklı davalarına desteğimiz devam edecek. https://t.co/6fXwdxc0BK — Ibrahim Kalin (@ikalin1) 1 июня 2018 г.

On Friday, the United States was the only nation to vote against a Kuwaiti-authored draft resolution condemning Israel for the violence in Gaza, vetoing it as a permanent UN Security Council member. Ten nations voted for that resolution, with four abstaining.

READ MORE: Female Volunteer Medic Reportedly Killed in Clashes During Gaza Protests

© REUTERS / Amir Cohen Israeli Army Braces for New Protests on Gaza Border in Wake of Fire Exchange

The situation on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip has significantly deteriorated over the past several months. Palestinian rallies, which started as the Great March of Return on March 30 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian exodus after the creation of the Israeli state, escalated after the United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem.

The Israeli side used lethal arms to suppress the rallies citing security concerns and putting the blame for the escalation on Hamas radical movement. Since the start of the protests, dozens of Palestinians were killed and thousands injured.