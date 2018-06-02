Ankara Condemns US for Vetoing UN Resolution on Violence in Gaza

"There is no surprise that the US administration vetoed the resolution dedicated to the protection of the Palestinians. This step proves again that they side with force, not with the truth," Kalin said on Twitter.
ABD yönetiminin, Filistin halkının korunmasına ilişkin tasarıyı veto etmesi şaşırtıcı değil.— Ibrahim Kalin (@ikalin1) 1 июня 2018 г.
Bu, haklının değil, güçlünün yanında olduklarını bir kez daha teyit ediyor.
Filistin halkı ve Kudüs yalnız değildir. Haklı davalarına desteğimiz devam edecek. https://t.co/6fXwdxc0BK
On Friday, the United States was the only nation to vote against a Kuwaiti-authored draft resolution condemning Israel for the violence in Gaza, vetoing it as a permanent UN Security Council member. Ten nations voted for that resolution, with four abstaining.
The Israeli side used lethal arms to suppress the rallies citing security concerns and putting the blame for the escalation on Hamas radical movement. Since the start of the protests, dozens of Palestinians were killed and thousands injured.
