US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution Condemning Israel for Gaza Violence

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley cast the only vote on the 15-member Security Council to oppose the resolution, welding the US veto as a permanent council member. Ten nations voted in favour of the resolution, with four including the United Kingdom abstaining.
Previously, the UN human rights commissioner demanded that Israeli soldiers exercise restraint in using live fire against Gazans, who seek to return to their ancestral lands. Over a hundred have died and thousands have been injured since the the beginning of unrest months ago.
