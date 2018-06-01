US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution Condemning Israel for Gaza Violence

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States on Friday vetoed a Kuwait-authored resolution condemning Israel for the continuing violence in its clashes with Gaza protesters.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley cast the only vote on the 15-member Security Council to oppose the resolution, welding the US veto as a permanent council member. Ten nations voted in favour of the resolution, with four including the United Kingdom abstaining.

© REUTERS / Amir Cohen Israeli Army Braces for New Protests on Gaza Border in Wake of Fire Exchange

Earlier, the UN Security Council meeting was delayed after US Ambassador Nikki Haley warned she would "unquestionably veto" the Arab-backed resolution she called one-sided and morally bankrupt.

Previously, the UN human rights commissioner demanded that Israeli soldiers exercise restraint in using live fire against Gazans, who seek to return to their ancestral lands. Over a hundred have died and thousands have been injured since the the beginning of unrest months ago.