Register
22:30 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinians carry a demonstrator injured during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians readied for protests over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem

    Female Volunteer Medic Reportedly Killed in Clashes During Gaza Protests

    © AFP 2018 / MAHMUD HAMS
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Israeli Army has reported that thousands of protesters gathered in five locations along the Gaza Strip security fence; as the demonstration turned violent, one of the rioters fired at a military vehicle.

    A 21-year-old woman, Razan Najjar, died of a gunshot wound to the chest during a protest in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had to respond with live fire to the protesters' attempts to damage security infrastructure on the border.

    The AP news agency reported, citing witnesses, that Razan Najjar was a volunteer medic that was treating injured protesters.

    READ MORE: Israeli Army Braces for New Protests on Gaza Border in Wake of Fire Exchange

    According to Palestinian medics, 40 people were wounded during the protests in the Gaza border region, whereas at least 60 protesters suffered from Israeli tear gas.

    The Israeli Army said it had to deploy riot dispersal means after the protesters tried to damage a security fence on the border between Gaza and Israel. The IDF added that its car was fired upon and the military identified a suspect who planted an explosive device near the security fence.

    Members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement march with rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers during a military drill in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip March 27, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / SAID KHATIB
    IDF Officer Says Israel 'Closest' to War With Gaza Since 2014 - Report
    Palestinians have been holding mass rallies, known as the Great March of Return, near the Gaza Strip border since March 30. During these protests, dozens of Palestinians have been killed, and over 1,000 others have been injured as Israel continues to suppress the demonstrations.

    The protests have been aggravated by US President Donald Trump's decision to relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Israel considers Jerusalem its capital, including the eastern part of the city, seized from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967; however, the international community does not recognize the occupation of East Jerusalem, arguing that the status of the city should be determined on the basis of an agreement with the Palestinians, who claim the eastern part of Jerusalem as their capital.

    Related:

    Israeli Army Braces for New Protests on Gaza Border in Wake of Fire Exchange
    IDF Officer Says Israel 'Closest' to War With Gaza Since 2014 - Report
    UN Fails to Vote on Protections for Palestinians in Gaza
    Situation in Gaza Likely to 'Drag' - International Progress Organization Head
    Tags:
    medical volunteers, protests, Palestinian Territories, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse