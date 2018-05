Turkey Threatening Israel With Sanctions After Envoy's Recall - Reports

Recently Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recalled the country's ambassadors to the US and Israel, accusing them of "state terror" and "genocide", referring to the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Ankara might introduce sanctions against Israel, Haaretz reported Wednesday. According to the media outlet, Turkey will be the first hit by the sanctions, as its economy is having a tough time and the punitive measures could expand Turkey's trade deficit by nearly $2 billion.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW