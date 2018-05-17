Register
17:09 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Israeli soldier work on a tank placed near the border with Syria on the Golan Heights (File)

    Only Int'l Boycott Can Stop Israel's Aggressive Actions – Turkish Analyst

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 61

    Commenting on Israel's recent missile strikes on Syria and escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, Turkish political analyst Yasin Atlioglu told Sputnik that there is no legal justification for Tel Aviv's steps.

    Political scientist Yasin Atlioglu pointed out that when Israel launched a missile attack on Syria earlier this month, "the Islamic world did not react to this in any way," something that he said boosted Tel Aviv's drive and led to the current situation on the Israeli-Palestinian border.

    "Israel, which is supported by the US, can go further in terms of its expansionist strategy in the region despite the fact that its actions have no legal justification," Atlioglu underscored, warning of possible new casualties among Palestinians in the near future.

    READ MORE: Iran: Int'l Community's Silence Encourages Israel's Aggression Against Syria

    He was echoed by another Turkish political commentator, Ali Ergin Demirhan, who stressed that Washington's decision to relocate the US Embassy to Jerusalem was "the last nail in the coffin for the two-state solution concept."

    "The latest events have finally proved the inconsistency of this project. So now it is necessary to hammer out a new approach to the resolution of the Palestinian issue," Demirhan said, citing the creation of a Palestinian state which he warned may turn into "a quite painful and bloody process."

    READ MORE: Israel Afraid Syria May Become Another Front of Confrontation With Iran – Prof.

    According to him, the most effective step to stop Israel's aggressive activity could be an international military, economic and political boycott against Tel Aviv.

    "The issue is that even if we use the harshest rhetoric against Israel, its occupational actions and the killing of civilians will not stop while we use Israel's military technologies, comply with the agreements on development of its military-industrial complex, as well as continue clinching mutual arms deals and turn a blind eye to the activities of companies that invest in territories under occupation, which violates a UN resolution. Israel can only be stopped with the help of such a boycott on a state basis," Demirhan emphasized.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Says Will Stand By Palestinians, Won't Allow Israel to Steal Jerusalem

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File photo
    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Israel Expels Turkish Consul in Jerusalem Amid Erdogan-Netanyahu Tit-for-Tat Accusations Over Gaza
    Monday saw a ceremony to open the US Embassy in Jerusalem, in an event that was followed by violent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. At least 59 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,000 others injured in the clashes.

    While Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman blamed the leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas for the Gaza violence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged all parties to the conflict to show restraint and avoid escalating things any further. 

    She added that Russia's stance on the status of Jerusalem remains unchanged and that Moscow continues to stand for a two-state solution.

    The views and opinions expressed by Yasin Atlioglu and Ali Ergin Demirhan are those of the analysts and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Moscow Concerned About Gaza Strip Escalation, Urges All Sides to Show Restraint
    ‘Visceral Disgust’ at Gaza Massacre Generating Support for Palestinian Cause
    WATCH More Than Hundred Demonstrators Gather in Paris to Protest Gaza Violence
    Haley Blames Hamas for Gaza Violence, Walks Out Amid Palestinian UN Envoy Speech
    Tags:
    issue, casualties, strategy, missile strikes, border, Syria, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Мужчины играют в футбол в пустыне Khor Al Adaid в Дохе
    State of Qatar: Where Skyscrapers Meet Desert
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse