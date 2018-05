Iran: Int'l Community's Silence Encourages Israel to Attack Syria - Reports

Tensions have been brewing between Israel and Iran in the wake of the IDF's attacks on alleged Iranian infrastructure in Syria after the Golan Heights was subjected to an attack from Syrian territory.

On Friday Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi blasted the international community for its stance regarding Israel's anti-Syria strikes, saying Damascus has the right to self-defense.

"Iran strongly condemns…(Israel's) attacks on Syria. The international community's silence encourages Israel's aggression. Syria has every right to defend itself," Qasemi said as quoted by Iran's state TV.

