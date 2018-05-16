Register
22:30 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he talks during the closing news conference following the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017

    Erdogan Says Will Stand By Palestinians, Won't Allow Israel to Steal Jerusalem

    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1132

    Turkish President Receipt Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that if Israel's actions are allowed, the world would be thrown into chaos.

    The United Nations has "collapsed" in the face of events in Gaza, the Turkish president said, adding that Ankara was pressing members of the UN Security Council to be more active.

    Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman speaks after attending a meeting at an Israeli military base near Kissufim on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Israeli Defense Minister Calls Hamas ‘Cannibals’ Responsible for Gaza Clashes
    On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara had decided to recall its ambassadors in Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations in connection with Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, where dozens of Palestinians were killed on Monday while protesting against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. The president also called Israel a terrorist state, and its actions toward the Palestinians an act of genocide.

    READ MORE: 'F**k Turkey': Netanyahu's Son Posts Disputable Image Amid Diplomatic Scandal

    Turkey also proposed the Israeli ambassador to Ankara to leave the country. In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry asked the Turkish consul general in Jerusalem to leave the Jewish state. On Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry asked the Israeli consul general in Istanbul to temporarily leave the country.

    Foreign affairs office building, taken from the Crown Plaza hotel. In the background: Bank of Israel building, Jerusaelm, Israel
    CC0
    Israel Summons Turkish Envoy to Complain About Ankara's Treatment of Its Ambassador - Reports
    For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

    Both Israel and Palestine also claim Jerusalem as their capital. Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians flared up after US President Donald Trump's December decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the US embassy to the city from Tel Aviv.

    Related:

    Merkel: No Solution to Syrian Conflict Without Russia, Turkey, Iran, Europe
    German Football Stars of Turkish Background Under Fire for Meeting Erdogan
    Unlikely Friends No More: Why Turkey & UK Determined to Patch Things Up
    Tags:
    aid, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jerusalem, Palestine, Israel, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse