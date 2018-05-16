Erdogan Says Will Stand By Palestinians, Won't Allow Israel to Steal Jerusalem

Turkish President Receipt Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that if Israel's actions are allowed, the world would be thrown into chaos.

The United Nations has "collapsed" in the face of events in Gaza, the Turkish president said, adding that Ankara was pressing members of the UN Security Council to be more active.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara had decided to recall its ambassadors in Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations in connection with Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, where dozens of Palestinians were killed on Monday while protesting against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. The president also called Israel a terrorist state, and its actions toward the Palestinians an act of genocide.

Turkey also proposed the Israeli ambassador to Ankara to leave the country. In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry asked the Turkish consul general in Jerusalem to leave the Jewish state. On Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry asked the Israeli consul general in Istanbul to temporarily leave the country.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

Both Israel and Palestine also claim Jerusalem as their capital. Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians flared up after US President Donald Trump's December decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the US embassy to the city from Tel Aviv.