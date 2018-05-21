Register
    Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes walks next to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin upon his arrival for a meeting at the Israeli president's residence in Jerusalem, ahead of the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Paraguay in Jerusalem, May 21, 2018

    Islamic Cooperation Org Decries Paraguayan Embassy Move to Jerusalem - Reports

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the relocation of the Paraguayan Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as a provocative step and a clear breach of United Nations resolutions, media reported on Monday, citing the IOC statement.

    Earlier on Monday, Paraguay held an opening ceremony for its embassy in Jerusalem, which was attended by the country’s President Horacio Cartes and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Paraguay, thereby, became the third country to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the holy city, following the example of the United States and Guatemala.

    READ MORE: Paraguay Opens Embassy in Jerusalem, Following US Example (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    According to the IRNA news agency, the IOC stressed that the move went against international law.

    ​Palestine has already harshly decried the move as a breach of international law and an act of aggression against Palestine, which also claims Jerusalem as its capital.

    READ MORE: IDF Spokesman Slams Hamas' 'Propaganda Operation' Around Gaza Protests

    Back in December, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The step has prompted criticism from a number of states, especially Palestine and those in the Middle East, and triggered a wave of violent protests in the region.

    READ MORE: Israel Summons Envoys From Belgium, Spain, Slovenia Over UN Gaza Vote — Tel Aviv

    The United States officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem on May 14. Two days later, Guatemala followed the suit.

    ​The OIC is the second largest inter-governmental organization after the United Nations, uniting 57 member states with a total population of over 1.5 billion spread over four continents. The organization seeks to protect the interests of the Muslim world and strengthen cooperation among its member states.

