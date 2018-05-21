Paraguay Opens Embassy in Jerusalem, Following US Example

The Latin American country opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, following the United States in making the controversial decision, which provoked widespread protest in many Muslim countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes attended the inauguration ceremony.

Previously, Guatemala did the same move, supporting the decision of the US President.

The US opened its embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, the 70th anniversary of the creation of Israel. The long-anticipated relocation of the US embassy from Tel-Aviv was met with a new round of violent clashes between Israel and Palestinian protestors on the Gaza border.

