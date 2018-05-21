Register
21 May 2018
    An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018

    IDF Spokesman Slams Hamas' 'Propaganda Operation' Around Gaza Protests

    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Since the end of March thousands of Palestinians have been protesting along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, with some being injured and killed as a result of the clashes with border guards.

    IDF Spokesman Ronen Manelis published an article in the Wall Street Journal slamming the "propaganda operation" organized by the Hamas movement in media around the world.

    "Their modus operandi is simple: Lie. Their lies support the stated goal of Hamas: the delegitimization and destruction of Israel," he wrote.

    According to Manelis, the world "fell for" Hamas' lies in the media, despite the "leaks of truth," made by Hamas itself, referring to a recent announcement by a senior Hamas leader, Salah Bardawil, who said that 50 out of 62 people, that were killed in protests were members of Hamas. The IDF spokesman is confident that people can trust Hamas only when they "admit to their lies."

    Manelis claims that Palestinian protests were not a peaceful "democratic" action, but instead were organized by Hamas, allegedly to infiltrate Israeli territory "in order to carry out a massacre against Israeli civilians." According to him, Hamas has reportedly published schemes on Facebook, showing the shortest routes from the border to Israeli facilities and houses. Manelis also claimed the IDF has information that Hamas was paying $14 to each person, participating in protests and an additional $500, the person gets injured.

    Starting on March 30, thousands of Palestinians have been protesting on the border of the Gaza Strip with Israel in the "Great March of Return." Israeli officials claim that the protests are organized by the Hamas movement. A number of Palestinians have been killed and injured as a result of the clashes between the protesters and border guards. With the "bloodiest" clashes claiming the lives of 62 Palestinians happening on the same day as the new US Embassy in Jerusalem was being opened.

