Paraguay to Move Its Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May - Tel Aviv

Paraguay decided to follow the US President Donald Trump's example and move the country's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an area of dispute between Palestine and Israel.

"Paraguay President Horacio Cartes plans to come to Israel by the end of the month to open an embassy in Jerusalem," a spokesman of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Emmanuel Nahshon, said in a statement.

However, this information contradicts an announcement made by Paraguay's foreign ministry, which stated that such a decision had not yet been made.

In April, Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes announced his readiness to move the country's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem amid Palestine's protests against the relocation of the US Embassy.

Paraguay follows a similar move made by US President Donald Trump, who on December 6 announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of moving the US Embassy, currently located in Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem. This step has provoked mass protests in Palestine and around the world.

Meanwhile, Palestine plans to continue its effort to disrupt the US plans, as Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki has recently told Sputnik. It intends to continue its peaceful mass protests in the Gaza Strip and begin similar rallies in the West Bank on the day of the US Embassy's move to Jerusalem, scheduled for May 14.

