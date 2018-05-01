Palestine May Soon Take 'Serious' Steps Against Israel, US

GAZA (Sputnik) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned that Palestine will soon take "serious and dangerous steps" against Israel and the United States.

"We will soon take serious steps in relations with our neighbours and the United States. You will see them, these steps will be serious and dangerous," Abbas said in a televised statement.

Abbas also said that the Arab Spring was provoked by Washington with the aim to split the Arab world.

"The Arab Spring is a lie invented by the United States for splitting the Arab World," Abbas added.

© REUTERS / Amir Cohen Three More Palestinians Shot Dead at Gaza Border - Israeli Military

In December, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of moving the US Embassy, currently located in Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem. The step has prompted criticism from a number of states, especially Palestine and those in the Middle East, and triggered a wave of protests in the region.

Palestine intends to continue its peaceful mass protests in the Gaza Strip and begin similar rallies in the West Bank on the day of the US embassy’s move to Jerusalem, scheduled for May 14, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Abbas has also called for creation of an international council in mid-2018 to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and voiced Palestinian demands for reaching peace with Israel.

© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra Palestinian Protest in Gaza for 5 Consecutive Weeks: 42 Dead, Thousands Injured