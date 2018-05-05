Romania President Calls Steps to Move Embassy to Jerusalem 'Mistake'

"A mistake has been made and it needs to be corrected… We cannot conduct a foreign policy that runs counter to international laws," he was quoted as saying Friday by Romania’s Agerpres news agency.
The Romanian government has reportedly approved a memorandum to assess the embassy’s relocation from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which is not recognized internationally as the Israeli capital due to a rival claim from Palestinians.
Israel regards the holy city as its undivided capital, while Palestinians lay claims to East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state they want to create in the West Bank.
