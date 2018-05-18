Turkish Foreign Minister Calls Relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem Provocation

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara regards the relocation of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as a major provocation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday, adding that other countries should not follow the United States' lead.

"To resolve the Palestinian issue, everyone should put their stones on the ground, be united and prevent other countries from following the US example. The US move has ruined the entire peace process in the Middle East. The relocation of the embassy is a big provocation. It is time to put an end to Israel’s occupation and violent policy. We must make it pay," Cavusoglu said at a ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

Later in the day, the OIC is expected to adopt a resolution, which will include a provision stating that changing the status of Jerusalem is unacceptable, according to the Turkish minister. The document will be adopted at the OIC extraordinary summit in Istanbul, organized over the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip.

Mass riots engulfed the Gaza border on Monday in light of the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment and the United States embassy relocation from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The move meant the US had officially recognized the city as the capital of Israel, while Palestine was claiming the city’s eastern part as its capital.

During the protests, the Israeli military used lethal weapons against the protesters, which resulted in the deaths of over 60 Palestinians.

Israel seized then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law proclaiming the entire city Israel’s undivided capital. The international community does not recognize the annexation and believes the status of Jerusalem should be agreed with the Palestinians.