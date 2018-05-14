US, Israel Share Responsibility Over Gaza 'Massacre' - Ankara

"The US administration is as responsible as the Israeli government for this massacre," Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag wrote on Twitter, stating that the incidents were caused by "unjust and unlawful decisions" as the United States moves its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
The death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes has risen to 37, according to the latest reports of the Palestinian Health Ministry.
For six weeks, Palestinians have been holding mass rallies, so-called the Great March of Return, near the Gaza Strip border.
During these protests, dozens of Palestinians have been killed, and over 1,000 others have been injured as the Israeli forces continue to suppress the demonstrations.
