11:17 GMT +313 May 2018
    A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)

    Most US' EU Allies to Ignore Embassy Move to Jerusalem, With Several Exceptions

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Several European states, such as Germany, Ireland, Malta, Portugal, Poland, Sweden, have declined the invitation to Sunday’s relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem for technical reasons or due to their stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    The US decision to relocate embassy to Jerusalem was largely met with criticism with the European Union, although such states as Austria, Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic accepted the invitation to the opening ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, thereby contradicting the EU official policy on Jerusalem’s status. According to the bloc’s course, Jerusalem should be the capital of Israel and Palestine in the framework of the envisaged two-state solution to the Middles Eastern crisis.

    Interestingly, Bulgaria, which previously stated its ambassador would attend the reception in honor of the US embassy’s move to Jerusalem, has reportedly given an unclear answer to the Foreign Ministry.

    Sings, reading U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem
    © Sputnik / Amit Sha'al
    Many European nations, including Germany, Ireland, Malta, Portugal, Poland and Sweden were joined by Australia, Russia and Mexico in their decision to decline the invitation.

    The upcoming ceremony will be attended by US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka, her husband, fellow presidential adviser Jared Kushner; US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and other US officials. In the meantime, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that the president’s decision to relocate the embassy wasn’t made as part of a “give and take” with Tel Aviv, but based on “the interests of the United States.”

     

     

    In December 2017, US President Donald Trump announced the decision to move the country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, prompting widespread condemnation across the world and mass protests in the Middle East and beyond. The countries, supporting the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the European Union, as well as Russia, have also slammed the move.

    In response to Trump’s announcement, European Council president Donald Tusk reaffirmed the EU’s “firm commitment” to the two-state solution, emphasizing that the bloc’s position on Jerusalem remained unchanged.

