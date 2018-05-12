Register
    Sings, reading U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

    Turkey Refuses to Keep Silent on 'Wrong' US Embassy Transfer to Jerusalem

    © Sputnik / Amit Sha'al
    Middle East
    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has once again reiterated country's firm position on the Palestinian issue, calling the recent hesitation within Arab League states "a mistake," Anadolu Agency reported, citing his statement.

    Speaking at the Forum for Arab Journalists in Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has once again lambasted the controversial US decision to move its embassy in Israel to the disputed city of Jerusalem.

    "This decision of the US is wrong," Cavusoglu stated as quoted by Anadolu. "We need to take a common stance against this wrong decision. We are seeing some hesitancy within the Arab League recently, which is a mistake."

    The top diplomatic official further reiterated the country's hard-line stance on the Palestinian issue, calling for other states not to keep quiet.

    "Turkey will continue to defend the Jerusalem case for the Palestinians," he stated, adding that Ankara "will not keep silent" on the issue.

    US Controversial Decision 

    Cavusoglu's tough rhetoric is connected with US President Donald Trump's decision to relocate the country's embassy in Israel, announced on December 6. The ruling sparked mass protests around the world, with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas saying that the US could no longer mediate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Ankara, in its turn, has repeatedly lambasted the move, urging all Muslim countries to support Palestine. Soon after Trump's announcement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who chairs the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has held an emergency meeting with the heads of states participating in the organization.

    The outrage of the Muslim community across the world triggered the adoption of a UN General Assembly's resolution calling on UN member states not to follow the Trump's move.

    Notwithstanding all of this, Washington plans to relocate its embassy on May 14, which will coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment in 1948. Palestinians resumed their protests against the move on April 30 and intend to continue until May 15th.

    Palestinian protesters pull on a burning tire during clashes with Israeli forces on April 20, 2018, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip during mass protests along the border of the Palestinian enclave, dubbed The Great March of Return, which has the backing of Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas
    © AFP 2018 / SAID KHATIB
    

    The city of Jerusalem, considered to be a Holy place and a capital by both Israel and Palestine, has been the cornerstone of the conflict between the states for decades: since 1967, when it was occupied by Israel.

