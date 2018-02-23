'US Will Dominate' Potential Body for Resolving Israel-Palestine Conflict - Prof

Sputnik discussed this with Abdul Sattar Qassem a political science professor at an-Najah University in Nablus.
Sputnik: During his speech at the UN, the Palestinian President urged the establishment of a multilateral international mechanism for future peace talks. Which countries could this mechanism be comprised of?
Abdul Sattar Qassem: The mechanism he (Abbas) has been trying to forward, I think, is useless, because we already have an international frame to deal with the conflict in the area — that is the Quartet, that combines Russia, the European Union, the United Nations and the United States, but in the Quartet the United States has been dominating the Quartet. So if we have a new international body to deal with the conflict, I think, again, the United States will dominate.
We all know that after the war of 1973 between the Arabs and the Israelis, the United States and Israel came to an agreement that stated that any solution to the conflict in the Middle East should be through them only, through Israel and the United States, and the other countries might be given a minor role, but not a major role to the extent that they might establish a lasting solution to the conflict, so they do not accept either the United States or Israel.
Abbas and his aides, the PLO and the Palestinian Authority, tied themselves with Israel and the United States, to the extent that they cannot loosen those self-interests that they have been gaining, and they have gained a lot as persons, not as Palestinians, as individuals they have been gaining a lot of things, they have satisfied their personal interest. So will they be able to untie themselves from the Israelis and the Americans and lose all of these privileges that they have gained over time?
The views and opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
