Over 250 Children Shot With Live Bullets in Gaza Protests Since March - Charity

"Hundreds of children, some as young as eight years old, have been shot by live ammunition in the Gaza protests, an analysis by Save the Children has shown. Out of more than 500 detailed injuries in children, at least 250 (some 50 percent) were hit with live bullets," the statement said, adding that about 8,000 people were injured in the clashes since March 30.
The charity added that the list of victims included over 4,100 hospitalized people and over 2,000 people wounded with live ammunition.
According to the statement, the conclusions of the charity have been made on the ground of figures gathered by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
