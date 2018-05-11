Register
20:02 GMT +311 May 2018
    Palestinian protesters run to cover from teargas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Friday, April 6, 2018

    Over 250 Children Shot With Live Bullets in Gaza Protests Since March - Charity

    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 250 children have been shot with live bullets since the end of March in the Gaza Strip following the escalation of protests in the area, the international aid organization Save the Children said in a statement on Friday.

    "Hundreds of children, some as young as eight years old, have been shot by live ammunition in the Gaza protests, an analysis by Save the Children has shown. Out of more than 500 detailed injuries in children, at least 250 (some 50 percent) were hit with live bullets," the statement said, adding that about 8,000 people were injured in the clashes since March 30.

    READ MORE: Palestinians Protest on Gaza-Israel Border (VIDEO)

    Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel April 5, 2018
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    'Like a Tiger': Hamas Leader Vows Strong Protests at Gaza Rally
    Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border, known as the Great March of Return. The demonstrators claim the right of return for Palestinians displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948. The Israeli military has repeatedly used force against the demonstrators in order to suppress the protests.

    The charity added that the list of victims included over 4,100 hospitalized people and over 2,000 people wounded with live ammunition.

    According to the statement, the conclusions of the charity have been made on the ground of figures gathered by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

