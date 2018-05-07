Erdogan Slams Int'l Community's Disregard for Palestinians Killed by Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticized countries for not paying enough attention to Palestinians who are being killed or injured by Israeli forces.

"The indifference of the international community towards the Palestinians, who have had tens of martyrs and thousands of injured people during these [Israeli] attacks, is the sign of a future in which no society and individual will be safe," Erdogan said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The Erdogan's comment refers to mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border Palestinians have been holding since March 30, also known as the Great March of Return. Dozens of demonstrators have been killed by Israeli soldiers.

READ MORE: French Filmmaker 'Challenges Intl Community's Image of Gaza' via Exclusive VIDEO

The Israeli forces explain their actions by the need to protect the state border, while the country's authorities have denied accusations of excessive use of force and ignored calls for an international investigation into what many see as bloodshed.

READ MORE: Israeli Military Denies Involvement in Gaza Blast That Killed Six Hamas Gunmen

Earlier in the day, Haaretz newspaper reported that the Palestinian movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, was considering to offer Israel a long-term truce in exchange for easing the blockade established by Israel and Egypt in 2007, as well as a possible exchange of prisoners.

READ MORE: Hamas Reportedly Ready for Talks on Gaza Truce With Israel

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.