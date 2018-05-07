Erdogan Slams Int'l Community's Disregard for Palestinians Killed by Israel

"The indifference of the international community towards the Palestinians, who have had tens of martyrs and thousands of injured people during these [Israeli] attacks, is the sign of a future in which no society and individual will be safe," Erdogan said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.
The Erdogan's comment refers to mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border Palestinians have been holding since March 30, also known as the Great March of Return. Dozens of demonstrators have been killed by Israeli soldiers.
READ MORE: French Filmmaker 'Challenges Intl Community's Image of Gaza' via Exclusive VIDEO
The Israeli forces explain their actions by the need to protect the state border, while the country's authorities have denied accusations of excessive use of force and ignored calls for an international investigation into what many see as bloodshed.
READ MORE: Israeli Military Denies Involvement in Gaza Blast That Killed Six Hamas Gunmen
Earlier in the day, Haaretz newspaper reported that the Palestinian movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, was considering to offer Israel a long-term truce in exchange for easing the blockade established by Israel and Egypt in 2007, as well as a possible exchange of prisoners.
READ MORE: Hamas Reportedly Ready for Talks on Gaza Truce With Israel
Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.
Kerem Shalom ("Vineyard of Peace") is the border crossing through which humanitarian aid and other vital goods enter the Gaza Strip from Israel. On Friday, Palestinian rioters set it on fire, damaging fuel and gas pipes that serve millions of Gazans. pic.twitter.com/XTVyjy6FFU— Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) May 6, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)