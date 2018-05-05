Hamas' Armed Wing Blames Israel for Gaza Explosion That Killed Six Gunmen

The explosion took place in Deir al-Balah, a city located in the center of the Gaza Strip, the Palestine Health ministry said. Israeli military officials have not yet commented on the incident.

A Palestinian source told the Haaretz newspaper that the blast was a result of the handling of explosives inside a building and that there were signs that the casualties belonged to Hamas' military wing.

Haaretz also reports that, according to one source, the blast could accidentally have occurred as a result of attempts to defuse a missile that had failed to explode during 2014's Operation Protective Edge.

According to the Hamas' statement, the incident was caused by Israel.

In the meantime, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reports on its official Twitter account that activity of Hamas on the border is intensifying.

Hamas repeatedly tries to hamper the IDF's defensive actions while distorting reality to influence international public opinion. Hamas's actions not only endanger Israeli civilians, but also the people of Gaza pic.twitter.com/mrblCAs24K — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 5 мая 2018 г.

READ MORE: About 7,000 Palestinians Riot Next to Gaza Border, Hurl Explosives — IDF (VIDEO)​

Youtube / Al Jazeera Mubasher ‘God is With Us’: WATCH Palestinians Try to Break Through Israel Border Fence

The explosion comes after weeks of mass demonstrations and violent clashes along the border between Gaza and Israel, which has led to the death of a dozen Palestinian protestors, while thousands of Palestinians have been injured.

However, Palestinian officials claim they will continue the protests until May 15, the 70th anniversary of the Israeli Declaration of Independence, and beyond.