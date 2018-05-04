About 7,000 Palestinians Riot Next to Gaza Border, Hurl Explosives - IDF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 7,000 Palestinians were rioting next to the Gaza border, hurling an explosive device at Israeli troops, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter.

"Throughout the day, ~7,000 Palestinians have been rioting along the Gaza border. Violent rioters have been burning tires & hurling rocks at the security fence & IDF troops," the IDF said.

The rioters were "flying kites with burning items, intending to ignite fires in Israel," the Israeli military said.

Throughout the day, ~7,000 Palestinians have been rioting along the Gaza border. Violent rioters have been burning tires & hurling rocks at the security fence & IDF troops pic.twitter.com/ws0RYLs1Yo — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 4 мая 2018 г.

​The troops responded with fire and other "dispersal means" to being targeted with an explosive device.

The IDF also noted that two drones fell in the Gaza Strip during the riots, while on a documenting mission.

READ MORE: Three More Palestinians Shot Dead at Gaza Border — Israeli Military

© REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa 'Great March of Return': Palestinians Protest in Gaza Along Israeli Border Fifth Week in a Row (VIDEO)

The protests have been ongoing for several weeks, with protesters demanding the right to return to their homes, seized by Israel years ago.

The relationship between Israel and Palestine has been fraught with tensions over territorial disputes. Both countries claim Jerusalem as their capital, with Palestinians also insisting on their right to return to family homes which are now on the territory controlled by Israel.