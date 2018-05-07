Hamas Ready for Talks on Truce With Israel in Gaza - Reports

The Palestinian movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, can offer Israel a long-term truce in exchange for easing the blockade, as well as Israel's approval of large-scale infrastructure projects and possible exchange of prisoners, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Monday, citing Israeli intelligence.

"Hamas in recent months has repeatedly expressed its willingness to begin negotiations with Israel through some channels on a long-term agreement on truce in the Gaza Strip," the media said.

According to the newspaper, high-ranking Israeli security officials have recently handed over intelligence data to the Israeli authorities, which proves that Hamas is open to dialogue on the issues it refused to discuss in the past, since the movement is currently in an "unprecedented crisis."

The media went on explaining that "there has been a deep split in the Hamas movement as it was looking for a way out of the desperate situation in the Gaza Strip, which suffers economic crisis, sanctions from the Palestinian National Authority, pressure over the Israeli-Egyptian blockade as well as growing internal unrest."

This is not the first media report on problems and disagreements within the movement. Earlier, the newspaper Israel Hayoom said that in the Hamas leadership there were disputes whether to accept Egypt's offer to suspend "March of Return" protests which have been staged in Gaza on the border with Israel since late March.

Demonstrations on the Palestinian-Israeli border have been continuing for the sixth consecutive week already. According to representatives of the Gaza health ministry, more than 430 Palestinians got injuries, whereas 48 protesters were killed.

Israel and Egypt established a blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2007, when the Hamas movement took control of the Gaza Strip. Last year, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas took a number of measures against the Gaza border region, including the suspension of payments to Israel for electricity and cut salaries for thousands of civil servants.