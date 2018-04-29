WATCH Alleged Hamas Member Vehemently Storming Fence at Gaza Crossing Point

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) called the actions of a Palestinian who tried to harm the security infrastructure an "attempt by Hamas to attack Israel."

Footage, released by the IDF on Sunday morning, shows a Palestinian man climbing a fence near the Karni border crossing and trying to break what seems to be a security camera. The perpetrator has been detained and sent for interrogation.

Two days ago, hundreds of protesters already attempted to infiltrate Israeli territory and burn the border fence adjacent to the Karni Crossing in the northern Gaza Strip. It prompted the Israeli military to scramble its fighter jets and hit six military targets belonging to the Hamas naval force in Gaza.