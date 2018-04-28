Register
10:42 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinians shout during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2018.

    Stop 'Hunting': Palestine Urges UN to Respond to Killing of Protesters by Israel

    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    With the Great March of Return protests entering their fifth consecutive week, tensions near the Gaza border continue to escalate as at least three more Palestinian protesters have reportedly been killed in clashes with Israeli troops.

    Palestine's Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour has lashed out at the ongoing killing of Palestinian demonstrators during Gaza protests, urging the UN Security Council to "take immediate action to ensure the rights of Palestinians are protected," according to Iran's Press TV news agency.

    "We will not leave a stone unturned. We have the right to demonstrate peacefully, to express our views and the large crowd of this week in Gaza — larger than last week — is a demonstration that the Palestinian people in a civilized, peaceful way, are expressing their opinion in the Gaza Strip, and they do not deserve to receive bullets for doing so," Mansour stressed.

    READ MORE: ‘No Naive People’ in Gaza Says Israel Defense Minister as Killings Continue

    He blamed Israeli forces for "facing defenseless civilians and killing them as one would go hunting in the open fields."

    The statement came as Gaza officials said that three Palestinians have been killed and more than 300 others wounded in the ongoing protests in the area.

    Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded woman during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, Friday, April 13, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded woman during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, Friday, April 13, 2018.

    Earlier, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Hussein expressed concern about the growing number of victims and the excessive use of force by the Israeli forces during mass protests of Palestinians at the Gaza-Israel border.

    READ MORE: US Blocking UN Gaza Measures Enables Israel to Continue 'Onslaught' — Palestine

    Hussein also voiced alarm about the reports of "unusually severe injuries" and Israel refusing permits to leave for those seeking treatment outside Gaza.

    His remarks came as the Israeli forces used firearms against the most aggressive protesters, something that Tel Aviv attributed to the need to protect the state border. Israeli authorities have repeatedly denied accusations of excessive use of force during the protests, ignoring calls for an international investigation into the matter.

    For five consecutive weeks, Palestinians have been staging border protests in a demonstration dubbed the Great March of Return against their displacement and the siege of the Gaza Strip.

    READ MORE: Palestine Doubtful About US Future Mideast Peace Plan Likely Favoring Israel

    The protests are expected to culminate on Nakba day, May 15, the anniversary of the so-called "catastrophe" when millions of Palestinians had to flee their homes after the creation of the state of Israel.

    Palestinians attend a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City
    © REUTERS / Mohammed Salem
    Moscow: Israel's 'Indiscriminate Use of Force' Against Palestinians in Gaza 'Unacceptable'
    At least 42 Palestinians have been killed and 5,500 more injured during the past few weeks of protests, according to UN figures.

    The Palestinian Liberation Organization seeks the establishment of a state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partly controlled by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

    Tel Aviv refuses to acknowledge Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and continues to construct settlements in occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

    Related:

    Clashes Erupt on Third Consecutive Friday of Protests at Israel-Gaza Border
    WATCH Palestinian Rapper Records Music Video on Israel-Gaza Border Amid Clashes
    New Wave of Clashes Erupts Along Israel-Gaza Border: Over 700 Protesters Injured
    UNICEF Expresses Concerns Over Reported Violence Against Children in Gaza Strip
    Tags:
    civilians, rights, forces, protests, UN Security Council, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok