Palestinians Protest on Gaza-Israel Border

Palestinians are heading to the southern part of the Gaza Strip as part of the “Great March of Return” to protest the erection of a fence along the Gaza-Israel border.

Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border, known as the Great March of Return. The demonstrators claim the right of return for Palestinians displaced during the 1948 war following the creation of Israel.

The Israeli military has retained a strong presence on the border to prevent Palestinian attempts to damage security infrastructure and violate Israel's sovereignty.

Dozens of protesters have been killed and over 1,000 others have been injured as Israeli forces have been suppressing the demonstrations with the use of force. The protesters intend to continue the march until May 15, when they will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the displacement.