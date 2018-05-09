Register
17:23 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani during an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, December 13, 2017

    US ‘Will Lose’ From Leaving Iran Deal, Tehran Abiding to Agreement – Erdogan

    © REUTERS / Kayhan Ozer/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 60

    US President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday, drawing criticism from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and others who view the move as an escalation and a potential threat to all of the progress made via talks in 2015.

    Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Yukiya Amano of Japan addresses the media during a news conference after a meeting of the IAEA board of governors at the International Center in Vienna, Austria. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    IAEA Confirms Iran Fulfills Nuclear-Related Commitments Despite US Exit From Deal
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the US “will lose out” from Trump’s decision to exit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to Turkey’s state-backed Anadolu news agency, citing Erdogan’s interview with CNN, which is scheduled to be broadcast later today.

    The Turkish president hailed the deal as ending years of “negativity” and “raising hope all around the globe.”

    He went on to criticize Trump for exiting the deal, potentially undoing years of hard work and progress.

    READ MORE: 'Death to America': WATCH Iranian MPs Burn US Flag Protesting Nuke Deal Exit

    “At the drop of a hat, turning this deal around and retreating from this deal, possibly is not just going to impact the region but also the entire world. This is not how international mechanisms work, international covenants and international conventional cannot be annulled at will,” President Erdogan told CNN on Wednesday.

    “If any document bears your signature, you need to respect that, you need to abide by that.”

    This file photo taken on January 07, 2016 shows a street sign at the corner of Wall and Broad Street across from the New York Stock Exchange
    © AFP 2018 / TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    US' Exit From Iran Deal Will Increase Market Volatility – Investment Strategist
    Erdogan then warned of the international economic implications of the US’ withdrawal from the deal, saying "The U.S. might gain some certain positives out of the withdrawal from this or the rising oil prices, but many of the countries in poverty will even be hit harder and deeper. We don't need new crises in the region." 

    When asked if the US’ exit from the JCPOA could lead to a geopolitical war, the Turkish president said:  

    "That's not what we would wish to see of course, this is not something would like to expect. However, in my view, the U.S. will be the ones to lose. Iran will never compromise on this agreement and will abide by this agreement until the end."

    Earlier today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow is committed to preserving to the agreement. Meanwhile, Tehran condemned Washington’s decision to withdraw from the deal, and insisted that it hadn’t violated the terms of the agreement.

    The deal was reached in 2015, and resulted in the lifting of economic sanctions against Iran in exchange for restrictions and access to its nuclear program, which it claims only serves “peaceful” energy purposes and is not aimed at developing nuclear weapons of mass destruction (WMDs.)

    READ MORE: In Trump We Trust: Global Oil Prices Skyrocket as US Exits Iran Deal

    Related:

    Johnson: Any New Deal on Tehran Nuclear Program Must Include Iran, Russia, China
    In Trump We Trust: Global Oil Prices Skyrocket as US Exits Iran Deal
    IAEA Confirms Iran Fulfills Nuke-Related Commitments Despite US Exit From Deal
    US' Exit From Iran Deal Will Increase Market Volatility – Investment Strategist
    'Only Way': Prof. Reveals Why Israelis 'Want to Convince Assad to Pressure Iran'
    Tags:
    negotiations, nuclear weapons, sanctions, Iran Deal, Iranian government, Turkish government, Hassan Rouhani, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sergei Lavrov, Iran, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse