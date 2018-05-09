Russia Will Remain Committed to Iranian Nuclear Deal - Russian FM Lavrov

Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said on Wednesday that Russia will remain committed to the agreements of the Iranian nuclear deal.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the JCPOA and promised to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran in response to Tehran's development of nuclear program.

"I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal," Trump said, in a statement before reporters in the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

The president added that "powerful" US sanctions against Iran would now go into full effect.

In response to the US move, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Tehran was not going to withdraw from the JCPOA, and that the agreement remained between Iran and the five remaining participants of the deal.

Commenting on the US decision, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Maria Mogherini said that the European Union reserved the right to act in its security interests.

The chairman of European Union leaders, Donald Tusk , in his turn, said that Trump's stance on Iran and international trade would "meet a united European approach".

Russian Foreign Ministry expressed on Tuesday its regret over the US decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and added that Moscow was open for further cooperation with other JCPOA parties.

The JCPOA (The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) was signed on July 14, 2015 by the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.