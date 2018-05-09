Register
16:09 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian lawmakers set fire on JCPOA, US flag after Trump’s exit from Iran deal

    'Death to America': WATCH Iranian MPs Burn US Flag Protesting Nuke Deal Exit

    © Photo: theiranproject.com / Hamid Rahel
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    6302

    To express their anger at the US re-imposing sanctions against Iran, legislators torched a paper likeness of the US stars and stripes, chanting “Death to America.” While these three words aren't uncommon inside the halls of Parliament, It's rare to see Old Glory set ablaze within the Islamic Consultative Assembly.

    Several hardline members of the Iranian parliament burned a paper US flag along with a paper piece symbolizing the JCPOA deal, reacting to Donald Trump’s announcement that the US is pulling out of the 2015 nuclear agreement. They supported their display, which stumbled a little in the beginning, with shouts of “Death to America” as they held the flaming paper flags above their heads.

    Although this chanting is heard in the Iranian Parliament from time to time, according to the Associated Press, observers cited by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz couldn't remember the last time they saw the US flag torched inside.

    Parliament speaker Ali Larijani called Trump an “egotistical and amateurish politician,” for exiting the deal, according to Mehr News Agency.
    “Trump doesn’t have the mental capacity to deal with issues,” Larijani said, according to Reuters.

    He also rhetorically asked “Aren’t such idiotic measures so shameful for a country with a claim to global management that even its allies are trying to stop him from taking them and control him?”

    The US President announced that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal on May 8 after two years of criticizing the multilateral JCPOA, signed by Iran on the one hand and the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France, Germany and the European Union on the other in 2015. The deal promised Iran relief from sanctions in exchange for a commitment not to engage in the development of a military nuclear program.

    The president called the JCPOA a "horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made," and suggested that it was "defective at its core." Trump promised "powerful" US sanctions against Iran, which would go into full effect.

    Incidentally, he precisely stated that Washington would not allow "a regime that chants 'Death to America'" to access nuclear weapons. Throughout his presidency, Trump repeatedly denounced Obama’s “failed” agreement as one of the worst deals in history. Germany, the United Kingdom and France have repeatedly tried to talk the US into saving the deal; ahead of the announcement the foreign ministers of these countries issued a joint statement stating that they will honor the deal regardless.

    READ MORE: 'Today's Announcement Is So Misguided': Obama Slams Trump's Iran Deal Decision

    Inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the foremost authority on the matter, have repeatedly affirmed that Iran is in full compliance of the JCPOA. The agency has insisted that Iran "is subject to the world's most robust nuclear verification system."

    Related:

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards Slam EU Failure to Make Decision Independent From US
    Hillary Clinton: Pullout From Iran Nuke Deal 'Makes US Less Safe and Trusted'
    Russia Will Remain Committed to Iranian Nuclear Deal - Russian FM Lavrov
    US Exit From Iran Nuclear Deal Ignites Global Backlash
    US Withdrawing From Iran Nuke Deal Increases 'Danger of War' - Journalist
    Tags:
    Iran deal, protest, nuclear program, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Ali Larijani, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse