10:49 GMT +309 May 2018
    Israeli soldiers walk next to mobile artillery units in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria. (File)

    US Intel Reportedly Suspects Iranian Forces Might Strike Israel Soon

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    The Israeli Defense Forces remain on high alert after they have reportedly detected "irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria."

    CNN has cited several US intelligence sources as saying that Iran is allegedly on the verge of attacking Israel, but that it is unclear when the attack could be staged.

    "If there is an attack it might not be immediately clear it's Iran," one of the sources noted.

    Representatives of the US-led coalition fighting jihadists in Syria, for their part, declared that they did not observe any changes in the behavior of the Iranian-backed forces operating on Syrian territory.

    "We've seen no change […] we closely monitor all threats to our forces, and as you know we retain our right to self-defense if we need to, but we see no change," UK Army Major General Felix Gedne pointed out.

    The remarks came amid reports that the Israeli Defense Forces "are on high alert for an attack" after the military picked up "irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria."

    A general view shows Baath city, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syria June 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Alaa Al-Faqir
    A general view shows Baath city, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syria June 24, 2017

    Tel Aviv has also reportedly instructed local authorities in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights to "unlock and ready (bomb) shelters."

    The instructions came on the heels of the re-imposition of US sanctions against Tehran and Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) announced by President Donald Trump. 

    In a separate development, the Syrian army repelled the alleged Israeli missile strikes near the settlement of Al-Kiswah, located 23 kilometers (some 14 miles) south of Damascus, the Syrian state television reported, citing a military source.

    Earlier, a source at Beirut International Airport told Sputnik that Israeli combat aircraft were in Lebanese airspace at the supposed time of the strike on Syria.  The Israeli military has declined to comment on reports about their alleged involvement in the attack.

    With Tehran refusing to recognize Israel, Tel Aviv claims that Iran is expanding the range of its nuclear-capable missiles, which is out of line with the JCPOA.  According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has thousands of documents revealing how Tehran allegedly lied to the world after signing the nuclear deal.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.
    © AP Photo / Martinez Monsivais
    Iran's Parliament Speaker: Trump Has 'No Mental Capacity to Deal With Issues'
    The relations between the two countries deteriorated further against the background of the situation in Syria, from where Iran may allegedly launch a strike on Israel, Israeli media reported.

    According to security personnel, Iran may stage a retaliatory missile attack against military targets in northern Israel after last month's strike on a base in Syria.

    Tel Aviv claims that Iran allegedly deployed its military forces to Syria that it plans to use against Israel. Tehran denies the allegations, claiming that it is only sending military advisors to the Arab Republic.  

