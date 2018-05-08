Israeli Forces on High Alert Over 'Unusual Spike in Iran's Activity' in Syria

The Israeli leadership have been for a long time accusing Iran of having military presence in Syria and even having a base there, claims that Tehran has strongly refuted as groundless, though admitting sending military advisors to train troops loyal to Damascus.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has deployed its defence systems and are "on high alert for an attack," after identifying what it said was "irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria".

The IDF has also ordered local authorities in the Golan Heights, controlled by Israel, to "unlock and ready (bomb) shelters."

Earlier this week, reports circulated in the media that Iran was preparing response to alleged Israeli attacks on Iranian facilities in Syria.

Relations between Tel Aviv and Tehran has been tense over the past time, with Israel viewing Iranian activities in Syria as a threat to national security. Israel has repeatedly claimed that Iran was allegedly building a permanent military base south of country's capital of Damascus.

February was marked by a major escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran in Syria when the Israeli army said its helicopter intercepted an Iranian drone launched from Syria and that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck Iranian targets in Syria. The Israeli moves prompted fire from Syrian air defense systems, resulting in an Israeli F-16 fighter jet being hit. In the second wave of the attack, the Israeli forces struck 12 targets in Syria, including Syrian air defense batteries and Iranian military facilities, the country's Defense Forces (IDF) said.