Massive Explosions Near Military Base Close To Damascus - State Media

Israeli forces reportedly struck targets near Damascus on Tuesday with missiles, according to Al Masdar News, just hours after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran sanctions deal.

Syria's SANA reports that air defense systems intercepted at least two missiles fired at the al-Kaswa area, which is proximal to southern Damascus.

​Syrian Army sources appear to have confirmed that the attacks were initiated by Israel, according to social media reports.

Social media reports emerged within an hour of Trump's speech announcing Washington's exit from the Iran nuclear deal that Israeli Air Force jets were striking Damascus, before 3 p.m. EST, while Trump's announced the US' exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear weapons deal) right around 2:20 p.m. EST.

A source at the Beirut International Airport told Sputnik that Israeli combat aircraft were in the Lebanese airspace at the supposed time of the strike on Syria.

Multiple news outlets have reported that no casualties were sustained.

According to security analyst Michael Horowitz, "a convoy may have been targeted rather than an actual base."

In addition to Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Israel forces were put on high alert in the Golan Heights.

To top off the flurry of developments, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is travelling to North Korea today.

​More details to follow