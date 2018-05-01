Israeli PM Given Power to Declare War With Only Defense Minister's Approval

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been granted the authority to declare war with only defense minister Avigdor Lieberman's approval in extreme situations, according to Haaretz newspaper.
Israeli opposition lawmakers argued that the law gives too much power to the smaller "security cabinet," describing the legislation as "severely harmful."
"I think this is another distraction from Netanyahu's shaky legal situation," Member of Knesset (MK) Eyal Ben-Reuven stated.
On July 14, 2015, the EU and the P5+1 group of countries that includes China, Germany, France, Russia, the UK and the US, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Tehran. The accord has determined a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and enabling inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.
