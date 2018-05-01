Pompeo: Israel's Iran Documents 'Authentic', Prove Iran Had Secret Nuke Program

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday night that intelligence revealed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day is authentic and does show that Iran was pursuing a secret nuclear program in violation of international accords.

Netanyahu presented information on Iran's "Project Amad" to create nuclear weapons.

Tehran had continued to stockpile materials for "some purpose" and kept its documents relating to Project Amad "for a reason," the US diplomat said.

Commenting on the "new" information — which many analysts maintain has already been known for years — Pomeo said that he was "still scratching the surface" of all the "thousands" of new documents that were revealed today.

The US will work to "fix" the Iran nuclear deal, Pompeo told reporters on his plane. Earlier on Monday, Pompeo met with his Japanese counterpart in Jordan and Jordanian head of state King Abdullah II.