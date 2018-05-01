Register
07:03 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the official ceremony for Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers, at the National Memorial Hall for Israel's Fallen, in Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery, Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

    Crude Oil Prices Jump as Netanyahu Takes Aim at Iran

    © AP Photo/ DEBBIE HILL
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Crude oil prices rallied on Monday and extended gains on the following day as Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu claims he has information proving Iran sought nuclear weapons after signing a 2015 deal with global powers.

    Citing documents obtained from a "highly secret location", Netanyahu claimed during a TV address to his country that Iran secretly worked to produce nuclear weapons after signing the Iran nuclear deal that eased sanctions against the Islamic Republic in exchange for a halt to nuclear weapons research.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the conference Russia in the Middle East: Playing on all fields held by the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Netanyahu's Charges Against Iran Not New, Dealt With by IAEA - Iranian Minister
    Following the statement, oil prices immediately jumped.

    US West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was up 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $68.68 a barrel by 0114 GMT, after settling up 47 cents on Monday.

    London Brent crude for new July delivery was up 11 cents at $74.80. The June contract expired on Monday, settling up 53 cents at $75.17.

    READ MORE: ‘Either a Liar or an Idiot': Netanyahu's Iran Claims Insult Integrity of IAEA

    Experts say the oil market is particularly sensitive to any developments on the nuclear deal and sanctions. Oil prices have risen this month to their highest since late 2014, driven by concerns over potential disruptions to Iranian crude flows.

    Hezbollah fighter stands at a watchtower (File)
    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    Israel Warns of 80,000 Iran-Backed ‘Extremists’ Operating in Syria
    The accusations by Israel come less than two weeks before US President Donald Trump is set to decide on May 12 whether to continue waiving sanctions against Iran under the terms of the deal or scrap the agreement and restore the penalties on OPEC's third-largest oil producer.

    Iran has dismissed Netanyahu's accusations, calling them "propaganda."

    "Pres. Trump is jumping on a rehash of old allegations already dealt with by the IAEA to "nix" the deal. How convenient. Coordinated timing of alleged intelligence revelations by the boy who cries wolf just days before May 12. But Trump's impetuousness to celebrate blew the cover," Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif  said on Twitter.    

    A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Macron, Rouhani Agree to Work on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal 'With All of Its Elements' - Elysee Palace
    The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly confirmed that Iran is complying with the terms of the 2015 accord, which Tehran negotiated with the US, China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK.

    On July 14, 2015, after several years of diplomatic work, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries signed the JCPOA with Tehran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.    

    Related:

    Pompeo: Israel's Iran Documents 'Authentic', Prove Iran Had Secret Nuke Program
    Israel Will Probe 'Any Killing or Injuring of Innocent Civilians' – Diplomat
    Israel Reportedly Won't Rule Out Attack on Iranian Soil if Hit by Iran's Proxies
    Tags:
    oil prices, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse