Militants Who Attacked UN Mission in Douma Were Warned in Advance - Lavrov

The Russian Foreign Minister has commented in an interview with Sputnik on an incident of UN members coming under fire in the Syrian town of Douma on April 18.

"At the time when they were in the area, shooting began from the part of the town where there were still a few dozen extremists, who were clearly warned ahead about who specifically will be arriving in the area and for what purpose," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

A group of UN security personnel, which visited Duma to assess the situation in the town ahead of the work of the OPCW experts, came under militants' fire on Wednesday. None of the UN officers was injured, but the attack hampered the OPCW on-site probe into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Duma on April 7.

What the West considers a chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7, without providing any evidence apart from footage from the notorious White Helmets group, has served as a pretext for the US, Britain and France to launch over 100 missiles on Syria on April 14. This happened just day before OPCW specialists were going to enter Douma fro investigation. Russian chemical corps visited Douma's hospital and questioned witnesses of the incident and concluded there were no traces of an attack.

The White Helmets' footage has been proven fake by a doctor working at the hospital, where it was filmed, as well as by a boy used in the filming and his father. maintains the provocation was used to trigger a US strike on Syria and had warned about such a development a month before the attack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW