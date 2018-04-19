Register
15:53 GMT +319 April 2018
    People walk on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria

    Father of Boy From White Helmets' Video: No Chemical Attack Occurred in Douma

    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    Omar Diab, the father of a boy who appeared in provocative footage by the group White Helmets, showing civilians suffering from a chemical attack in Syria's Douma, said he is ready to go to international organizations to testify that no chemical use occurred in Douma in April.

    "There were no signs of chemical damage to my son; he was frightened but healthy. I and my family are ready to testify in any place in the world, including in Geneva, New York, that no chemical weapons were used," Diab said to reporters.

    The White Helmets, a Western-backed NGO known for its connection to terrorist groups, released footage showing the alleged victims of the purported chemical attack in Douma on April 7. However, the information that later surfaced, as well as witness testimonies, showed that the footage was staged, performed by the White Helmets.

    Russia's Defense Ministry has also rejected accusations that Damascus used chemical weapons in Douma, saying it has evidence confirming the attack was staged by foreign security services and militants based in the city.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army Discovers Ex-Militant Base and Weapons Cache Under Hospital in Douma

    However, the video was used by Western states as evidence of the Syrian government forces' involvement in the incident despite no other proof being released. The United States, United Kingdom and France responded to what they called a chemical attack with missile strikes on a number of targets in Syria on Saturday. 

    On April 18, the Russia 24 TV channel released an exclusive interview with a boy, who participated in filming the fake video, as evidence of the false-flag chemical attack in Douma by the White Helmets. In an interview, Hassan Diab, a boy who appeared later on video, said he and his mother heard loud voices on the street, calling on everyone to go to the hospital. When Hassan and his mother entered the hospital, some people grabbed him, poured water on him and then put him with other patients. Tha father of the boy then said he didn't feel that the people who participated in the filming were given food.

    Russia dispatched chemical corps to determine if there was an actual attack and if there were victims in need of treatment. The Russian crew didn't find any traces of chemical weapons or any victims in the nearby hospital. Moscow and Damascus have invited the OPCW to come to Douma and investigate the incident.

