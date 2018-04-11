Russia to Respond Instantly, If Its Troops in Syria Hit by US Strike - Official

First deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's Defense Committee, Yevgeny Serebrennikov said Wednesday that Russia will respond immediately if its military in Syria gets hit by a possible US airstrike.

Russia’s Hmeymim airbase and Tartus naval base, as well as Russian servicemen deployed in Syria, are under firm protection as the United States is anticipated to carry out airstrikes in Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapon attack in the city of Douma, Serebrennikov, told Sputnik.

“As the Defense Ministry has already pointed out, the Russian military bases in Hmeymim and Tartus are under firm protection. At the same time, we expect that in the event of US strikes, if any, the lives of our servicemen will not be in danger. I think that the United States understands this and will not allow it, because otherwise, Russia's response will be immediate, as the chief of the Russian General Staff has said," Serebrennikov said.

Last week, several Syrian opposition online media outlets reported, citing militants that the Syrian Army had used chlorine in the town of Douma and killed up to 70 people.

UNSC Fails to Reach Deal on Syria: US Possible Strike Looming

Following the reports, a number of states, including the US, accused Damascus of staging the attack. On Monday, Trump said in a meeting with the US military leadership that he would announce in the next 24 to 48 hours what the US response would be

Next day, it was announced that the US was deploying USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier with aircraft and helicopters on board and a number of missile destroyers from its Norfolk base in US state of Virginia on Wednesday to the Middle East. Pentagon stated that the deployment was planned. It was in fact scheduled back in February, but the exact dates and locations were not mentioned.