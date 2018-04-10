US Refuses to Face Reality in Alleged Syria Chemical Attack - Kremlin

Following an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria's Douma, a number of countries, including the US, jumped at the chance to blame Damascus for the incident.

According to Kremlin spokesman, the US and other countries are refusing to face the reality, concerning the alleged Douma chemical attack.

"You see a rather non-constructive position taken by some countries, including the United States. You see that a priori they refuse to face reality and put labels over alleged use of toxic agents in Eastern Ghouta," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman noted that the parties to the conflict don't declare their wish to investigate the сase impartially.

"Labelin things and rendering virdicts without any investigation have become a heart-warming tradition," Peskov added.

On April 7, several Syrian opposition online media outlets reported, citing militants that the Syrian Army has used chlorine in the town of Douma and killed up to 70 people.

The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria on Sunday categorically refuted the reports. The Center's representatives visited the place of the alleged attack and questioned local doctors, who said that they had not received individuals with symptoms of any chemical poisoning.

On New US Sanctions Against Russia

Russia will avoid hasty decisions on response measures against the US sanctions, it is necessary to focus on the country’s own interests, Peskov noted.

“The situation is still being analyzed. Let's not forget that, of course, the situation is not simple, but our own interests should be prioritized… It would have not been right to take any hasty decisions since sanctions were announced just a few days ago,” Peskov told reporters.

Last week, the US Treasury Department added another 38 Russian entrepreneurs, senior officials and companies to its sanctions list in response to Russia's alleged "malign activity" worldwide. Russian entrepreneurs designated by the Treasury Department include Viktor Vekselberg, Oleg Deripaska, Alexey Miller, Suleyman Kerimov, Kirill Shamalov and Andrey Kostin.