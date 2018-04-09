Register
10:38 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An aid convoy of food and medical supplies reaches the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma, Damascus, Syria May 3, 2017

    Red Crescent Found No Trace of Chemical Weapons in Syria's Douma – Doctor

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 80

    NATO states, including the US and Turkey, have accused Syrian authorities of using chemical weapons in a move, which has been slammed by Damascus, Moscow and Tehran as a pretext for airstrikes on the Syrian government forces.

    Syrian medical specialists have found no trace of chemical weapons having been used in Eastern Ghouta, a member of the Red Crescent, who worked for the last seven years at the central hospital of Douma in Eastern Ghouta, told journalists.

    "I have spent seven years working at the central hospital in Douma. At some point, our [hospital] received six people, who were allegedly suffering from respiratory problems. Following a medical examination, we did not find any problems at all, any traces of chemical agents," Saif al-Deen Hobiya, a member of the Red Crescent, said.

    Recalling the events that took place in January, he said that they had “no evidence of chemical agents being used in the area."

    A Syrian boy rides a bicycle past destroyed buildings in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus on September 25, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ Abd Doumany
    Russian Military Reports No Chemical Weapons Used in Vicinity of Syria's Douma
    Back in January, former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accused the Syrian authorities of allegedly using chemical weapons against civilians in Eastern Ghouta earlier that month.

    Several opposition news portals and the Qatari television network Al-Jazeera  earlier reported, citing militant sources on the ground, about an alleged chlorine gas attack by Syrian government forces that, had supposedly, killed dozens of civilians.

    The Syrian Defense Ministry then responded by saying that the US allegations on the use of chemical weapons by Damascus were based on hearsay and testimonies by jihadist militants, and had never been backed up by hard facts.

    "Allegations of chemical use have become an unconvincing broken record, except for some countries that trade with the blood of civilians and support terrorism in Syria. Every time the Syrian Arab Army advances in the fight against terrorism, allegations of chemical use are used as an excuse to prolong the life of terrorists in Douma," the state news agency SANA quoted a ministry source as saying.

    The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria has repeatedly denied reports of a chlorine bomb allegedly being dropped on Douma by government warplanes and is ready to send its specialists in radiation, chemical and biological defense to the area to collect data that will confirm these claims are fabricated. 

    READ MORE: Trump, Macron Agree on Joint Response to Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria

    In Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the allegations about the use of chemical weapons by Damascus as an attempt to help the terrorists and justify possible military intervention in Syria from abroad.

    On March 13, Russia’s military chief of staff, General Valery Gerasimov, said that Moscow had intelligence about militants in Eastern Ghouta preparing a mock-up chemical attack in the area.

    Gerasimov added that the US could use the fake attack as a pretext for striking out at government quarters in Damascus.

    Related:

    Trump, Macron Agree on Joint Response to Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria
    US Senator Wants to Sanction Russia, Iran Over Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria
    Russian Military Reports No Chemical Weapons Used in Vicinity of Syria's Douma
    Tags:
    alleged chemical attack, doctor, denial, Syrian Defense Ministry, Syrian Red Crescent, Seif Aldin Hobia, Rex Tillerson, Valery Gerasimov, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse