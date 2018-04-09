WATCH Footage of Missile Strike on Syrian Airbase in Homs Released

Syrian SANA news agency has released a footage of the Syrian Air Defense Force intercepting missiles coming down on T-4 airbase in Syria's Homs province, after reports about the base being hit by a missile strike.

A rocket strike has been reported Sunday night on Syrian T-4 airbase by local media. It is so far unclear, who stands behind the attack as the US Defense Ministry which could be responsible as was alleged by local media, said that it is not carrying out airstrikes on Syria, denying the reports of the US attack.

It was reported that Syrian Air Defense Force intercepted the rockets. SANA news has published the footage of the moment.

Earlier, another video circulated in the social media, allegedly showing unidentified jets flying over Lebanon toward Syria.

VIDEO: Unverified footage purporting to show projectiles in skies over Lebanon — @Tontonaoun1pic.twitter.com/11JkxJBX4N — Conflict News (@Conflicts) April 9, 2018

