03 April 2018
    People stand on the rubble of a school destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in an outskirt of the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen September 14, 2016

    EXTREMELY GRAPHIC VIDEO Shows Aftermath of Saudi-Led Airstrike on Yemen

    © REUTERS/ Naif Rahma
    Middle East
    Seven children and five adults have died as a result of Saudi-led airstrikes on the rebel-held Yemeni port of Hodeida, which in terms of children, according to the UN, is “one of the deadliest attacks” in the war-torn country for years.

    An extremely disturbing video, provided by Ruptly, shows the horrifying aftermath of the airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition: dead bodies of children, appearing to be up to 10 years old, are burnt and mutilated due to the explosions and scattered over the sand. The victims, mostly women and children, allegedly come from a camp for displaced people.

    WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC Content

    While the international community has been sounding the alarm over the plight in Yemen, some Western nations continue to sell weapons to Riyadh.

    READ MORE: Pentagon Chief Details US Complicity in Saudi Yemen Strikes

    In March 2018, the US State Department approved over $1 billion in potential arms sales to Saudi Arabia, including TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) missiles, spare parts to support Saudi Arabia’s fleet of M1A2 Abrams tanks, M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, Light Armored Vehicles and M198 Towed Howitzers.

    In 2017, US President Donald Trump signed a $350 billion arms deal, the largest in American history, with Saudi Arabia: the accord includes missile defense systems, tanks, combat ships, as well as cybersecurity and radar technology.

    It also appears that Saudi Arabia is the largest recipient of arms under secretive open licenses, issued by the United Kingdom; according to research by Middle East Eye, in February 2018 the use of approvals for weapons exports, including vital parts for aircraft carrying out strikes in Yemen, rose by 75 percent.

    READ MORE: Saudi Army Base in Asir Hit By Ballistic Missile From Yemen

    Last month, Britain and Saudi Arabia decided to finalize a multi-billion dollar deal for the sale of 48 Typhoon fighter jets. Currently, Riyadh operates 72 Typhoons from the first delivery of jets ordered in 2007. London has reportedly licensed 4.6 billion pounds ($6.5 billion) of weapons sales to Riyadh since 2015, with UK Prime Minister Theresa May consistently defending Saudi Arabia’s involvement in Yemen.

    READ MORE: Israel Has Right to Land, Iran's Khamenei Makes Hitler Look Good – Saudi Prince

    Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has been carrying out airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen at the country’s President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi’s request. According to the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights, 600,000 civilians have died or sustained injuries over past three years as a result of indiscriminate Saudi-led airstrikes.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse